Virgo: You will recover from a prolonged illness, but avoid a selfish, short-tempered person who could cause you tension and aggravate your condition. Use your innovative ideas to make extra money. Family members will hold a special place in your life. Try not to fall in love too easily. Your partners will be enthusiastic about your new plans and ventures. A family member may insist on spending time with you today; although you will agree, it might be time-consuming. You'll have plenty of time for romance with your spouse today, but be mindful of your health. Remedy: Offering Prasad made of jaggery and gram (chana) will improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Orange or Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.