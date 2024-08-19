Virgo: Enjoy a positive day marked by potential health improvement. Consider spiritual investments for inner peace. Celebrate new beginnings with family. Handle your partner with care to maintain harmony. Collaborate effectively with business partners. Seek solitude for rejuvenation. Dedicate free time to home upkeep. Address potential misunderstandings with your spouse calmly.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Red. Auspicious Time: 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM.

2:30 PM to 4:00 PM. Remedy: Enhance your love life by donating green clothing to those in need.