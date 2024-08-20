Virgo: Your honest and bold opinions might unintentionally hurt a friend's pride. You could receive income from unexpected sources today. The cheerful mood of your family members will create a lively atmosphere at home. Traveling may strengthen your romantic bond. At work, it's your day to shine, so don't hesitate to express your thoughts. Today is a day to let loose and enjoy—you'll experience an intense level of love and romance with your spouse. Remedy: Enhance your health by including milk and curd in your diet.

Aqua. Auspicious Time: 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM.