Virgo: Stay optimistic and look on the brighter side. Your confident expectations will pave the way for realizing your hopes and desires. There is potential for monetary gains today, but your aggressive nature might hinder your earnings. Relatives may try to take advantage of your extra generous behavior, so exercise caution to avoid being deceived. Remember, generosity is good, but excessive generosity can lead to problems. A romantic entanglement will add joy to your day. Be discreet and courageous, especially in the face of opposition at work. You often feel overwhelmed by meeting too many people and seek time for yourself amidst the chaos. Today will be a great day for you, as you will have enough time for yourself. Your married life will be full of fun, pleasure, and bliss today. Remedy: Maintain family happiness by reciting Om Braam Breem Broum Sah Budhaya Namaha 11 times during the day and evening.

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Time: 1:45 PM - 3:15 PM