Virgo: You will be very active and agile today, with your health fully supporting you. Investments made in the past will bring prosperous returns today. Unexpected good news later in the day will bring happiness and cheer to the entire family. You will realize how much your sweetheart loves you. You'll have ample time to spend with your spouse, who will feel overwhelmed by your attention and love. Enjoy good food and romantic moments today. By meeting an intellectual person, you will find solutions to many of your problems.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM.

Remedy: Place a copper idol of your family deity in your prayer room or altar, and perform daily worship to foster mutual trust and understanding.