Virgo: Your immense confidence and light work schedule will give you ample time to relax today. Although expenses may rise, an increase in income will cover your bills. Make sure to get approval from others before making changes to your home environment. The power of love will give you a reason to cherish life. Your partners will be enthusiastic about your new plans and ventures. The beginning of the day may be a bit tiring, but as it progresses, you will start seeing good results. By the end of the day, you will find time for yourself and use it to meet someone close to you. Your spouse will express beautiful words about your importance in their life. Remedy: Chant Om 28 or 108 times with a peaceful mind, day and night, to lead a happy family life.

Lucky Color: Sky Blue

Sky Blue Lucky Time: 7:45 PM - 9:15 PM