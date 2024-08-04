Virgo: Your health will flourish as you share happy moments with others, but neglecting it could cause problems later on. Today, seek your elders' blessings before leaving the house, as it will benefit you. Be patient with children or those less experienced than you. If you feel misunderstood by your beloved, take some time to be with them and have an open and honest conversation. Your partners will be enthusiastic about your new plans and ventures. In your spare time, you might watch a movie, but you may end up feeling it was a waste of time if you don't enjoy it. It's a good day for romance with your better half. Remedy: Use bamboo, cane, or a reed basket or tray to keep fruits and bread. This will help remove barriers in family life.

Lucky Color: Pink

Pink Lucky Time: 9:15 AM - 10:45 AM