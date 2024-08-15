Nabarangpur: The Block Development Officer (BDO) of Nandahandi Block in Nabarangpur district, Khirod Chandra Sahu, has received widespread praise for his compassionate efforts during a severe diarrhoea outbreak in the remote Dandasenaguda village.

The official was seen carrying patients to hospital in a vehicle.

The village, which has been badly affected by diarrhoea, was gripped by superstition, with many residents refusing to visit the hospital out of fear that they would not survive if they went to hospital.

In response, BDO Sahu took it upon himself to personally reach out to the affected villagers, going door-to-door with a medical team to convince them to seek necessary treatment.

Despite the villagers' reluctance, Sahu's persistence paid off. "I worked closely with the medical team to persuade the patients who were hesitant to visit the hospital. Fortunately, they eventually agreed, and we were able to get them the treatment they needed. Our medical team is making every effort to ensure their recovery," Sahu said.

The situation in Dandasenaguda became critical when three lives were lost to the water-borne disease in the past four days. The diarrhoea outbreak began on August 8, prompting health officials to collect water samples for examination.

In a particularly touching display of dedication, BDO Sahu personally transported critically ill children to the hospital, ensuring they received the urgent care they needed. His actions have been widely applauded by various sections of society.

Watch Video: