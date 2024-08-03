Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced that the state government is getting a rehabilitation package ready for those who have been affected by the recent landslides and floods in Wayanad.

Even though the official death toll in what is billed as the worst-ever natural disaster to hit Kerala is being put at 215 by CM Vijayan, according to information coming from the affected areas the toll has touched 366 with 206 people still missing.

CM Vijayan on Saturday thanked the entire rescue team working into the fifth day of the disaster.

“The rescue operation is reaching the final stage. Our aim is to rescue all the trapped people and the rescue team continues to work diligently even while their life at times is at risk.

“Till now 215 bodies have been recovered and that includes 87 women, 98 men and 30 children. As many as 67 unidentified dead bodies have to be cremated and the funeral rites will be conducted with all religion prayers,” said CM Vijayan.

“So far 148 dead bodies have been handed over, while 206 are still missing and 81 injured people are in hospital. This includes 34 women, 36 men and 11 children while 206 people have been discharged and have been moved to relief camps. In Wayanad there are now 93 camps and 10,042 people stay there,” said Vijayan.

“We have now started rehabilitation work and it would be set up in a safe area, where a new township will be built and we plan to complete it at the earliest. The State Education Minister will arrive to see how quickly and effectively education for children can resume in the affected areas,” added CM Vijayan.

He said help is pouring in from several quarters and the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund will be taken care of by a special team from the state finance department and a new portal is now open where people can contribute.

“The QR code has been withdrawn after reports surfaced that it can be misused. A help for Wayanad cell is being formed and people can get in touch on its email id [email protected]. Likewise a call centre also will be opened 9188940014 9188940015,” said Vijayan.

He further added that they will be getting in touch with the Indian Meteorological Department for special Kerala forecasts, especially heavy rains.

“The reason for natural calamities is climate change and hence rain prediction has to be received and for that we will request the IMD,” said Vijayan.

He added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have committed 100 new homes each so has Sobha Reality which will build 50 homes while the World Malayalee Council will make 14 and Kottakal Aryavaidya Sala 10 homes.

