Wayanad (Kerala): Rescue and relief operations continued on a war footing at the landslide-devastated areas of four villages in Kerala's Wayanad on Wednesday, with 94 more bodies recovered, taking the death toll to 245, in one of the worst disasters to hit the state, with 240 other people still missing, even as a war of words broke out between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over prior warning of the disaster.

A massive rescue operation involving 1,200 officials from various defence, police, and fire service personnel, besides local volunteers, is currently on at the four worst-affected landslide areas of Wayanad -- Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil, and Pothukalu, which caught thousands of people unawares when two landslides took place early on Tuesday.

In some areas, there were practically no signs of any houses and a wave of sorrow swept the survivors.

The APJ Community Hall at Meppadi was one place where only the cries and wails of young and old are heard as it is here that numerous bodies have been kept for people to come and identify.

Prashob, a young man spotted in the hall, was shattered. "I have now identified two of my uncles among the bodies that have been placed here. But I have no clue about seven of my other close relatives. I am in touch with people at other centres where bodies are placed and they are sending me pictures, but I am yet to identify any of my other missing relatives," he said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George who was on her way to the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad met with an accident and is presently being treated at the state-run Manjeri Medical College hospital. Her car hit a two-wheeler and then came to a stop after hitting an electric post and George suffered minor injuries on her head and hand.

On the other hand, a war of words began after Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Rajya Sabha that the Centre had alerted the Kerala government on July 23, warning of possible danger in and around Wayanad. "Everyone is questioning the government, but I would like to ask what did the Kerala government do. It was a vulnerable situation, but why the people were not shifted to safer places? They were only shifted after the disaster," he said.

CM Vijayan refuted the claim but sought to play down the issue, saying it was no time for a blame game.

Speaking to the media here, Vijayan stressed that the need of the hour is not to engage in a blame game, while terming parts of what the Union Home Minister said as true and parts as untrue.

"I do not wish to engage in a blame game now as the people in Wayanad are going through untold misery on account of the massive landslide, but the fact of the matter is that there were predictions that came out and they never mentioned a red alert in the affected area. In fact, the red alert came on Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the tragedy occurred several hours before," he said.

"The IMD had predicted rains to the tune of 115 mm to 204 mm rains at the affected areas, but actually in the first 24 hours, there was 200 mm and in the next 24 hours, 372 mm rains came down making it a staggering 572 mm in 48 hours, much more than predicted. So with these being the facts, I wish to state, that this is not the time for wrangling," he added.

The Chief Minister also said that there was no prediction of landslides from the Geological Survey of India and when these came, the tragedy had already taken place. "Then there was an alert from the Central Water Commission and it said that from July 23 to 29, not for one single day ... of the two rivers which got swollen, there was no mention at all. What was said in the Parliament is not true," he said, adding that there was a mention that the NDRF was sent early, "but the fact is we asked for it".

"The need of the hour is climate change disasters have to be dealt with seriously and let us not engage in a blame game... people are in tragedy, let us soothe them," he said.

"These areas, for all practical purposes, have been completely destroyed. The rescue teams have so far rescued 1,592 people and now there are 8,017 people in 82 relief camps. 201 people were treated in hospitals and now there are 90 under treatment. The rescue efforts are continuing and tribal families are being moved... for those not willing to move, food will be given. Medical facilities are being extended in a big way, with medical professionals from the private and cooperative sectors having joined the state government health officials," he said.

Meanwhile, the IMD has bad news as it sounded a red alert in Wayanad where rains have intensified, affecting the rescue operations. Bailey bridges are being set up by the army in the area, and another 110-feet bridge has been flown from New Delhi to Kannur, on its way to the affected areas.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who is the former MP from Wayanad, and his sister and Congress candidate from the area, Priyanka Gandhi, will be arriving in the affected area. Vijayan is also arriving and will hold an all-party meeting to discuss the rehabilitation plans that will be charted out for the ravaged four villages.

