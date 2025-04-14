Know health benefits of Bael fruit on the occasion of Pana Sankranti

Bael fruit, also known as wood apple, is a staple in Odia households during Pana Sankranti, a festival marking the Odia New Year, due to its cultural and medicinal significance.
The fruit is commonly used in making pana, a sweet and tangy drink, and is also offered as prasad in temples, highlighting its religious importance.
Bael is renowned for its digestive benefits, as its pulp is rich in tannins that reduce intestinal inflammation and help manage issues like diarrhea, dysentery, constipation, and irregular bowel movements.
With natural cooling properties, bael helps lower body heat and keeps you hydrated, making it an ideal refreshment during Odisha's intense summer heat.
Packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, regular consumption of bael boosts immunity, providing resistance against infections, especially during seasonal changes.
Bael is beneficial for people with diabetes when consumed in moderation, as it has a low glycemic index and helps manage blood sugar levels without causing spikes.
The fruit supports liver health through its detoxifying properties, aiding in the elimination of toxins and improving liver function, which is crucial during summer.
Rich in essential nutrients like potassium, calcium, and vitamins A, B, and C, bael contributes to bone health, better eyesight, improved metabolism, and increased energy levels.
The tradition of consuming bael during Pana Sankranti reflects a purposeful design, aligning traditional foods and rituals with seasonal changes to promote health and well-being.
Enjoying bael fruit during the festival serves as a reminder of nature’s way of caring for us, offering both symbolic and practical health benefits as the New Year begins.