Odisha aspires to become leading aviation hub with focus on MRO facilities

The Odisha state government is working to establish itself as a key aviation hub in India, focusing on the development of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities
A high-level stakeholder consultation was organized by the Commerce and Transport Department to discuss strategies for making Odisha a preferred destination for MRO services, involving notable industry players and officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation
The initiative is part of the "Viksit Odisha" vision, which aims to drive innovation, infrastructure, and industrial growth in the state, creating a robust aviation ecosystem
Odisha plans to leverage the strategic potential of its airports in Jharsuguda, Bhubaneswar, and Puri, alongside its leadership in aluminum production and a strong industrial ecosystem, to attract global aviation investments
The state is offering substantial financial incentives, such as a 30% capital subsidy for MRO investments, and is committed to fostering skill development programs to ensure a skilled workforce
Collaboration with the Government of Singapore is underway to adopt global best practices in aviation and MRO operations, highlighting Odisha’s international aspirations
Bespoke policies and incentives are being developed to empower local talent and ensure sustained industrial growth, positioning Odisha as a leader in India’s aviation industry
The consultation emphasized global partnerships, sustainability, and skill development strategies to ensure a comprehensive approach to MRO development
With its strategic location, abundant resources, and progressive policies, Odisha aims to become a hub for MRO operators, OEMs, and airlines, enhancing India’s aviation infrastructure
This initiative reflects Odisha’s commitment to fostering industrial growth, employment opportunities, and sustainability, paving the way for a globally competitive aviation ecosystem
