Odisha to play key role in realising ‘Vikashit Bharat’ goal: CM Majhi

Odisha, along with Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, is pivotal in achieving the "Vikashit Bharat" goal, aiming for India to become a developed nation by 2047, as emphasized by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi
These three states are crucial as they produce and supply over two-thirds of the base metals required by the country, with Odisha playing a significant role in the growth trajectory
Chief Minister Majhi stressed the importance of sustainable and environmentally friendly mining practices, highlighting the necessity of transitioning from an export-led to a consumption-led mining economy
Odisha is recognized as the Steel Capital of India, contributing more than 25% of the nation's steel output, and is committed to becoming a global leader in sustainable mining practices
The state government is focused on responsible extraction, sale, and utilization of natural resources, setting high benchmarks for sustainable development in mining
Majhi emphasized the need for research in mining and the adoption of modern technologies like AI and drones to reduce operational costs and minimize environmental impact
Participants of the National Mining Ministers' Conference were invited to the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave-2025, which aims to further industrial growth and development
The Odisha government is heavily investing in the steel and mining sectors to transform the state into a global industrial hub, focusing on responsible mineral resource utilization
The state's commitment extends to improving quality education, healthcare, and implementing widespread public welfare programs to meet development and economic needs
