‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ earns recognition in Parliament

"Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama" has achieved a significant milestone by receiving official recognition in the Indian Parliament, underscoring its cultural importance
A special screening of the animated film is scheduled for February 15th at the Parliament of India, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in attendance, highlighting the film's artistic and cultural value
The initiative to recognize the film was supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who mentioned it in his "Mann Ki Baat" address, aiming to deepen the appreciation of the Ramayana's timeless values
Arjun Aggarwal, co-founder of Geek Pictures, expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the film's role in celebrating India's rich heritage and inspiring generations
The screening will be attended by members of both houses of Parliament and special invitees from the cultural sectors, showcasing the collaborative nature of the film's production
Directed by Koichi Sasaki, Ram Mohan, and Yugo Sako, the film originally premiered in 1993 and was featured at the 24th International Film Festival of India
The updated Hindi version of the film includes a new voice cast, with Yudhvir Dahiya as Rama and Sonal Kaushal as Sita, among others, while the original featured iconic voices such as Arun Govil and Amrish Puri
The film celebrates the strong cultural ties between India and Japan, as it is a product of collaboration between artists from both countries
The screening aims to promote the core principles of Indian tradition and spirituality, which are central to the story of the Ramayana
This event not only commemorates the film's significance but also reinforces the enduring relevance of the Ramayana in contemporary society
