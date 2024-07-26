Bhubaneswar: Amid high price of essential vegetables, West Bengal government reportedly halted potato export to Odisha for 'unknown' reason.

Reports said hundreds of goods trucks carrying potatoes from West Bengal are stranded on the Bengal-Odisha border near Laxmannath Toll Plaza today as they were not allowed by the Bengal police to enter Odisha.

In the wake of the high price rise of potatoes in the state, Odisha Minister Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra visited the potato godown at Aiginia in Bhubaneswar to inquire about the vegetable stock.

"I am aware of the fact that West Bengal government has stopped the potato supply to Odisha. Despite it, there is sufficient stock of potatoes in the state that can cater to consumers' needs for the next 7-8 days. Taking advantage of the situation, hikes in prices by some traders are not fair," the minister said after reviewing the situation.

He gave a clear message to potato traders: "Stop exploiting the consumers in the name of the scarcity of supply."

"As per report available with me, the traders are buying potatoes at Rs 20-22 per kg. They can sell the potatoes at reasonable price at market with wholesale profit by Re 1 or Rs 2 and maximum Rs 5 profit in retail price. Hence, potatoes should be sold at Rs 30 per kg in consumer market. However, some traders are allegedly selling potatoes between Rs 50 and Rs 60. I appeal them not to exploit consumers," Patra said warning them of stringent action.

"The raids will be conducted if traders will sell potatoes at high prices in market," he added.