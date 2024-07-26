San Francisco: Meta-owned WhatsApp has reached 100 million users in the US, said its CEO Mark Zuckerberg. This is the first time the social media company has revealed its US figures for the WhatsApp service. Meta also said that over 50 per cent of WhatsApp’s users own iPhones. Compared to the US, WhatsApp has with more than 500 million monthly active users in India.

Globally, the popular mobile messaging service has over 2 billion users. Earlier this month, WhatsApp rolled out a new feature that will help users stay safe in group messaging. According to the company, this has already started rolling out to users and will be available to all users in the coming weeks. This includes who added you, how recent the group was created, and who created it. From there, you can decide whether to stay or leave the group and review some of the safety tools available to stay safe and secure on WhatsApp.

The platform is also reportedly working on a new feature to bring a 'communities tab' to iPad. It is also working on a new in-app dialler feature that will allow users to make calls directly from the app.

(IANS)