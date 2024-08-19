Los Angeles: Actor Hugh Jackman, who has been garnering landslide response to his recently released superhero movie ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, was once mesmerised by actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

An old video, currently doing rounds on the internet, shows Hugh Jackman interacting with Aishwarya on his visit to India back in 2011. The actor was honoured by the FICCI Frames team for his contributions to cinema.

The late Yash Chopra along with Aishwarya gifted a Lord Ganesha Idol to him. While accepting the gift, Hugh thanked her.

He said, “I was told I was going to be introduced by the most beautiful actress in the world and I thought it was going to be my wife. And I say that because I am a very smart man and also because my wife is sitting in the front row”.

The actor thanked Aishwarya once again and called her a ‘very beautiful actress’. “Not the most beautiful actress (pointing to his wife) but a very beautiful actress. But thank you to FICCI for having us here”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is causing a rampage at the global box office. The film, which debuted in theatres on July 26, has collected $1.086 billion at the global box office. In India, the film’s total collection is somewhere to the tune of $10.5 million.

The film collected $211 million in its US domestic debut to rank as the sixth-biggest opening weekend of all time. Since then, it has remained a massive draw with $516 million in North America and $568 million internationally.

The film gave a chance to Hugh Jackman to return to his most loved character 'Wolverine', and also sees him donning the superhero suit. Prior to this, Hugh Jackman last appeared in ‘Logan’ which was released in 2017.

(IANS)