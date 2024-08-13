Bhubaneswar: The power corridor in Odisha is rife with speculations that senior IPS officer YB Khurania would become the next Director General of Police (DGP) of the State.

The talks gathered momentum after Khurania met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in New Delhi this afternoon. The 1990 batch Odisha cadre IPS officer met the Chief Minister at Odisha Bhawan who is on a three-day visit to New Delhi.

Khurania, who was the Special DG of Border Security Force (BSF), was repatriated from the Central deputation on July 26.

The Senior IPS officer served DG/IG of Bhubaneswar Range, Southern Range Berhampur and Northern Range Sambalpur. He also served as Superintendent of Police of Rourkela, Mayurbhanj and Ganjam districts.

If the State government gives its go-ahead in favour of the appointment of Khurania then he will replace IPS Arun Kumar Sarangi as the next DGP of Odisha.