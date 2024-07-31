Bhubaneswar: Cuttack city’s famous ‘Dahibara Aloodum’ is a potential product for getting GI tag, said MSME Minister Gokulananda Mallick in the Odisha Assembly today.

The Minister made this statement while replying to a query of Barabati Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous in the House.

“GI tag for Dahibara Aloodum will popularize it further and bring benefits for the people associated with the delicacy,” added the Minister.

Any association, outfit or authority associated with Dahibara Aloodum can submit a proper application for GI tag for the delicacy as per Section 11 (1) of the Geographical Indication of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act-1999, stated the Minister.

Mallick revealed that the state government has floated an Expression of Interest (EoI) to empanel/hire consultants for assisting and facilitating individuals and associations with regard to GI registration process for products of Odisha.

“The MSME department can facilitate any individual or orgnisation to apply for GI tag for a product but there is no provision for the state government as an applicant under the Geographical Indication of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act-1999,” said the Minister.