Kendrapara: Body of a woman was found in Brahmani river in Odisha's Kendrapara district, this morning.

The deceased was identified as Manjutala Bhanja of Alapua village under Pattamundai block of the district.

The body bore severe injuries, for which it is being suspected that a crocodile might have killed the woman after dragging her into the river.

She had gone missing in the water body, last evening. The incident took place when she went to the river to attend the nature’s call. As she did not return after a considerable time, the woman’s family members searched for her.

Some utensils and a pair of chappal were found on the river bank.