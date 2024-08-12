Kendrapara: Residents of Alapua village under Pattamundai block are in a state of fear after a woman went missing this evening reportedly due to crocodile attack. The woman has been identified as Manjutala Bhanja from the village.

Family members of Manjulata said the woman went to the bank of Brahmani river to attend the nature’s call. When she did not return after a considerable time, the woman’s family members searched for her.

Some utensils and a pair of chapal were found on the river bank. Along with villagers, the woman’s family launched a vehement search. But till filing of this report, the woman was not found. Her family said she might have suffered from crocodile attack.

A local said the belief of crocodile attack is not ill-founded. Many villagers have gone missing near the Brahmani river bank in the past. Especially during rainy season, crocodiles come closer to the river bank, the villager added.