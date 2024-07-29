Bhubaneswar: A post-mortem report today revealed that woman journalist Madhumita Parida died due to multiple injuries on July 24.

According to a source, the lady journo was dragged up to a short distance by a moving train after she jumped before it on the intervening day. She sustained multiple injuries and succumbed.

Madhumita’s mutilated body was later found while lying near railway tracks at Bapuji Nagar locality in Bhubaneswar.

“Post-mortem report has the mention of multiple injuries which are ante-mortem in nature (occurred before death). The wounds were fresh at the time when the body was recovered. Moreover, the wounds also had vitalities. Cause of death is due to multiple injuries leading to severe bleeding and memory shock,” Capital Hospital director Dr. Dilip Kumar Panda said in a presser held here.

“We have the viscera with us. If police requisitions, we will certainly send it for a medical examination,” Dr. Panda further said mediapersons.

Worth mentioning, post-mortem report of the much-debated death by suicide came today.