Cuttack: A woman reportedly jumped into Chitrotpala River from Nemala Bridge along with her minor son in Salepur area of Cuttack district on Wednesday.

While locals managed to recover the child's body, the woman went missing. The deceased boy is believed to be 5-6 years old.

Fire Services personnel, on being informed, reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation to trace the woman.

The reason behind the woman's extreme step was yet to be ascertained. Family members of the woman said she was under severe stress over repayment of loan, which might have driven her to take such a drastic step.

In a shocking revelation, the daughter of the deceased woman said, "This morning, my younger brother and I went to the market with our mother. After getting my brother's blood test done, while returning home, my mother first pushed him into the river and then jumped in herself."

Locals who witnessed the incident immediately rescued the boy and rushed him to SCB Medical College and Hospital, but tragically, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.