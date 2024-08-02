Koraput: In a tragic incident, an elderly woman and her 42-year-old son died of electrocution at Talaguda village under Jeypore block of Odisha's Koraput district, today.

As per reports, the woman was drying clothes on a wire in the morning when she received electric shock. Her son Duryodhan rushed to rescue her but was also electrocuted.

His wife suffered severe injuries while trying to help them.

The mother-son duo succumbed to the electric shock, while his wife has been admitted to the Jeypore Hospital for treatment.