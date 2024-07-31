Bhubaneswar: A woman teacher went missing after reportedly abandoning her scooter on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Setu at Trishulia. She was identified as Mamata Sahu, a resident of Nua Bazaar, Cuttack.

The incident came to light when passersby noticed the scooter on the bridge. Mamata, who has been teaching at a local school in Cuttack for over a decade, lives with her husband and family in Nua Bazaar.

On the day prior to the incident, Mamata attended her father’s death anniversary ceremony with her husband, returning home around 9 PM. However, she unexpectedly left home on her scooter at 3 AM without informing her family.

Upon discovering the scooter on the bridge, police arrived at the scene and found the vehicle and a slipper nearby.

Mamata’s family members rushed to the bridge and confirmed the scooter belonged to her. However, they were unable to explain her sudden disappearance.

As of the latest reports, Fire Services personnel were conducting a search operation in the river to trace Mamata.