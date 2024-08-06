Jharsuguda: In a tragic incident at the pellet plant of the Orissa Metaliks Private Limited located at Budhipadar under Sadar police limits in Odisha's Jharsuguda district, toxic carbon monoxide gas leaked this afternoon, resulting in the death of a worker and hospitalization of six others in critical condition at a private hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Barun Pradhan from Techbahal village in Lakhanpur block of the district.

The condition of injured workers was stated to be critical, and they were being treated in the ICU.

Tension ran high outside the hospital after the admission of the victims while police personnel were deployed at the site to maintain order.

The exact cause of the gas leak from the pellet plant was unclear.

There have been repeated accidents at the plant in the past due to alleged negligence by the authorities, which has led to death of several workers.