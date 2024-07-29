Keonjhar: A youth was arrested today over an alleged death threat given earlier to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and use of abusive language against the CM on social media platforms.

The accused hails from Jajpur and was arrested by Keonjhar district police.

According to a source, the youth had used abusive language and threatened to kill the CM amounting to criminal offenses. The cyber wing of Keonjhar police initiated a probe leading to his arrest.

Further identity of the arrested cannot be disclosed keeping in mind the sensitivity of the matter and as a detailed probe is underway, Keonjhar Superintendent of Police (SP) Kusalkar Nitin Dagudu said.