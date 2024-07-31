Bolangir: A minor girl was allegedly poisoned today by an unidentified youth at her home in Banjhipali village under Agalpur police limits in Bolangir district.

Identity of the minor is not being disclosed keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case.

According to a source, when the victim girl was alone at her home, the miscreant barged into her house. He caught hold of the minor’s throat and forcibly poisoned her. Just a few minutes later, her mother reached the spot and saw the youth doing this. The girl became critical following the incident.

When the minor’s mother Sushama Biswal opposed the youth, he attacked her and fled from the spot soon after committing the crime. In the scuffle, he unmindfully left his mobile phone at the crime spot. The mobile phone was later handed over to police and an FIR was lodged in this connection.

The minor was rescued and was rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH) in Bolangir town for treatment. However, doctors at the health facility declared her ‘brought dead’.

On being informed, Agalpur police reached the spot and launched a probe, which is underway.