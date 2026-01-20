By Charudutta Panigrahi

Odisha today stands at a dangerous crossroads. While policymakers and investors celebrate rising GDP figures and the promise of “smart cities,” a silent epidemic is eroding the very foundation of the state’s future: Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). The numbers are stark, the causes are preventable, and the consequences—if ignored—will be catastrophic.

The Grim Reality: District-Wise CKD Hotspots

Recent government data reveal the scale of the crisis: 15,752 CKD patients and 4,648 deaths in Odisha in just three years. The epidemic is not evenly spread; it clusters in hotspots where contaminated water and industrial negligence converge.

• Sambalpur: 3,114 cases, 744 deaths – fluoride and heavy metals in groundwater.

• Cuttack: 2,657 cases, 778 deaths – urban waste mismanagement compounding contamination.

• Koraput: 918 cases, 266 deaths – tribal communities disproportionately affected.

• Balangir, Bargarh, Angul: Rising cases linked to mining effluents and poor regulation.

These are not isolated tragedies. They represent a systemic failure to protect the most basic human right: safe drinking water.

The Economics of Illness

CKDs are not just a health crisis—they are an economic time bomb.

• Household impact: Dialysis costs ₹12,000–₹20,000 per month, while transplants exceed ₹5–7 lakh. For rural families earning less than ₹10,000 a month, CKDs mean catastrophic health expenditure and lifelong debt.

• Productivity loss: A working-age patient loses 3–4 workdays weekly to dialysis. The elderly, too, are incapacitated, draining household resources.

• State economy: Odisha risks losing billions in productivity and healthcare costs, undermining every claim of growth.

Economic growth without healthy citizens is a hollow victory. If water is poisoned, development is an illusion.

A Step Forward: The CKD Registry

The government’s recent move to establish a CKD registry is praiseworthy. It promises to bring transparency, track incidence, and strengthen referrals. A registry can ensure that patients detected at the periphery are quickly referred to higher centers, reducing delays in treatment. It can also help doctors in rural and tribal areas become more sensitised to early warning signs, ensuring CKDs are not dismissed as vague fatigue or weakness.

But a registry is only as strong as the action that follows. Who will be responsible for answering on CKD prevalence? How will the registry translate into accountability for contaminated water sources? Without clear ownership—from the health department to local governance—the registry risks becoming another statistic-gathering exercise rather than a life-saving intervention.

Tackling the Root Cause: Contaminated Water

The evidence is clear: CKD hotspots overlap with areas of fluoride, heavy metal, and waste contamination in groundwater. Mining, real estate, and construction industries are primary culprits, while rapid urbanisation has broken down waste management systems.

Cost-Benefit Analysis:

• Cost of inaction: Rising dialysis centers, premature deaths, lost productivity.

• Benefit of action: Investment in clean water infrastructure, strict regulation of mining effluents, and urban waste management will save thousands of lives and billions in healthcare costs.

Odisha is not alone in facing this crisis—but others have acted.

• Andhra Pradesh (Uddanam): Safe drinking water schemes reduced CKD prevalence.

• Sri Lanka: Government interventions in water purification slowed CKD hotspots linked to agrochemicals.

• Bangladesh: Tackled arsenic contamination through community water filters and strict monitoring, saving millions.

Odisha must learn: economic growth without clean water is a mirage.

Policy Imperatives

• Mining regulation: Enforce strict groundwater protection norms; penalize violators.

• Real estate & construction: Mandate waste treatment and groundwater recharge systems.

• Urban waste management: Smart cities must prioritize sewage treatment and landfill regulation before boasting of “smartness.”

• Water purification: Statewide installation of fluoride and heavy-metal removal plants.

• CKD registry action plan: Use registry data to strengthen referrals, train peripheral doctors, and hold officials accountable for prevalence figures.

A Call to Conscience

Odisha cannot afford to celebrate GDP growth while its people die of preventable kidney diseases. If water is poisoned, development is an eye wash. The government must act decisively: regulate industries, clean water sources, and protect its people. Otherwise, every promise of “smart cities” and “investment corridors” is nothing but a cruel joke.

(Charudutta Panigrahi is an author and a social advocate. He can be reached at [email protected])