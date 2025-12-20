“Meditation is the science of reuniting the soul with the Infinite Spirit or God. By meditating regularly and deeply, you will awaken your soul.” — Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda

In today’s relentlessly fast-moving world, stress, conflict, and uncertainty have become part of daily life. Mental fatigue and emotional strain are no longer isolated concerns; they are global realities. It is in this context that meditation has emerged not as a luxury or a spiritual indulgence, but as a vital human necessity.

Recognising meditation’s universal role in fostering inner peace, emotional balance, empathy, and harmony, the United Nations has declared December 21 as World Meditation Day. The observance affirms meditation as a timeless, inclusive practice—one that transcends cultures, religions, and national boundaries, and offers a shared pathway to inner wellbeing and collective harmony.

Few spiritual teachers articulated the depth and science of meditation as clearly and universally as Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda, the pioneering yogi who brought the ancient technique of Kriya Yoga to the modern world. Long before meditation entered mainstream discourse, Yoganandaji taught that lasting peace and happiness cannot be found in possessions, status, or outward achievement. They arise only when one learns to still the restless mind and turn inward through meditation.

Autobiography of a Yogi and its global influence

Arriving in America in 1920, Yoganandaji spent over three decades sharing this message across continents. His spiritual classic, Autobiography of a Yogi, has inspired millions—including scientists, artists, entrepreneurs, and world leaders—and remains one of the most widely read spiritual books of all time. His teachings offered a rare synthesis of spiritual wisdom and scientific clarity, making meditation accessible to sincere seekers everywhere.

To preserve and disseminate these teachings, Yoganandaji established two sister organisations: Self-Realization Fellowship (SRF) in the West and Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS) in India. Today, these organisations continue his work by offering meditation lessons, retreats, and spiritual guidance worldwide. Central to these teachings is Kriya Yoga, a scientific meditation technique that helps calm the nervous system, refine awareness, and accelerate spiritual growth by directing one’s life force inward and upward.

Meditation, as Yoganandaji explained, is not imagination or belief—it is direct inner experience. Through deep concentration, one begins to perceive peace, calmness, love, and bliss arising from within. These experiences, he taught, are not abstract emotions but manifestations of divine consciousness itself—what he described as “ever-new joy.”

Yoganandaji said:

"Learn to carry all the conditions of happiness within yourself by meditating and attuning your consciousness to the ever-existing, ever-conscious, ever-new Joy, which is God."

Is this not what humanity seeks today—joy that does not depend on circumstances?

It is this timeless relevance that makes Yoganandaji’s teachings especially meaningful in our age of global tension, mental health challenges, and information overload. His message reminds us that solutions do not lie solely in external systems or technologies, but in cultivating inner clarity and stillness. Meditation, he emphasized, is not meant only for monks or mystics—it is a practical, scientific method for restoring balance, focus, and inner strength amid life’s demands.

In an age marked by noise, speed, and division, Paramahansa Yogananda’s teachings stand like a quiet, unwavering lighthouse. They call humanity back to the stillness it has forgotten—and to the inner sanctuary of peace, joy, and divine communion that lies within every soul.

