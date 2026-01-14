Bargarh: In a major crackdown, Bargarh Rural Police on Wednesday busted a spurious oil and ghee manufacturing unit at Barahaguda and seized materials used in the adulteration process.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at the unit owned by Balaji in the presence of Bargarh Sub-Collector Prasanna Kumar Pandey. A large quantity of adulterated oil and ghee was seized, and the unit was sealed.

The owner of the unit has been detained and is being questioned by the police.

Officials seized used automobile oil and grease, chemicals, stickers, and empty plastic containers from the premises.

According to reports, this was not the first raid on the unit. It had earlier been raided twice for manufacturing spurious products.

Local residents have expressed serious health concerns. Kamala Kumar Das, a resident of Bargarh, alleged children in the area developed skin diseases after using the adulterated oil and ghee.

Another resident, Sanjiv Mehera, demanded a thorough investigation to determine the chemical ingredients used and identify the areas where the spurious products were supplied. He also called for stringent action against the unit’s owner.