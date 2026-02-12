Boudh: In a shocking incident, four armed miscreants broke into a residence at Champapur locality under Boudh police limits in Odisha’s Boudh district late on Wednesday night, brutally assaulting a couple and looting valuables, cash and important documents.

Couple tied up and beaten

The victims have been identified as Sitaram Meher and his wife, Sumati. According to reports, the assailants tied the couple and thrashed them mercilessly during the dacoity.

Entered from garden, used weapons

The miscreants, armed with a pistol and a knife, allegedly entered the house through the garden. They forcibly snatched a pair of earrings and the mangalsutra worn by Sumati and demanded the keys to the almirah.

Almirah broken open, documents looted

When the couple refused to hand over the keys, the attackers covered them with a blanket and assaulted them further. The miscreants then broke open the almirah and looted jewellery, cash, land RoR documents and other important papers.

Mobile phones, briefcase dumped near railway track

Before fleeing, the dacoits also took away the couple’s mobile phones and a large briefcase from the bedroom. Later, the briefcase and mobile phones were recovered near a nearby railway track.

Police investigation underway

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are examining the recovered items as part of efforts to identify and trace the culprits.