Boudh: At least two people were killed in a tragic road accident after an unidentified vehicle rammed into a car on National Highway 57 in Odisha’s Boudh district today. The mishap took place near Telibandha Chhak under Boudh police limits in the early hours at around 4.30 am.

As per reports, the car bearing registration number OD-02-X-3921 was travelling from Boudh towards Sonepur when an unknown vehicle hit the car from behind at high speed near Telibandha Chhak. The impact caused the car to lose control and plunge into a roadside agricultural field.

Local residents rushed to the spot after hearing the crash and rescued the two occupants from the severely damaged vehicle. Both victims were found in critical condition and were immediately shifted to the Boudh district headquarters hospital in a 108 ambulance. However, doctors at the hospital declared both individuals brought dead after examination.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. Police have not recovered any documents from the spot so far that could help establish their identity.

Police seize damaged car, launch probe to trace fleeing vehicle

Following the incident, Boudh and Jahnapank police reached the accident site, seized the damaged car, and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to trace the unidentified vehicle involved in the hit-and-run case. CCTV footage from nearby areas is also being examined to identify the errant driver.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is in progress.

