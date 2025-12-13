Balasore: Accusing a Mathematics teacher of misbehaviour at a school in Balasore town, family members of a Class VII girl student have lodged a complaint with the Town Police.

The incident allegedly took place at Hazi Nasiruddin Primary and Upper Primary School in the Golapokhari area. In their complaint, the family alleged the Mathematics teacher, identified as Seikh Rihan, had been behaving inappropriately with the minor student inside the classroom on multiple occasions.

According to the complaint, the matter came to light after an incident on Thursday, following which the student informed her family about the alleged misconduct. The parents subsequently approached the school authorities and submitted a grievance to the headmaster.

When the family confronted the teacher, he allegedly misbehaved with the girl’s parents as well. As tensions escalated, the accused teacher reportedly fled from the school premises.

On being informed, police reached the spot and have initiated an investigation into the allegations. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe, police sources said.