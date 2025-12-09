Rajgangpur (Sundargarh): On charges of attempting to assault a five-years-old girl sexually, the police have arrested a 45-year-old man in Sundargarh district today.

According to police, the incident occurred yesterday evening when the child was returning home from school. The accused allegedly lured her to a nearby field and attempted to assault her sexually. The girl raised an alarm, prompting locals to rush to the spot. Sensing trouble, the accused fled.

Following a complaint lodged by the girl’s family, Rajgangpur police registered a case, detained the suspect, and later placed him under arrest.

The child’s family members brought her to the local Community health Centre for medical examination today. Upon receiving information, Sundargarh SP Amritpal Kaur and other police officials visited the hospital and inquired into the matter.

Further investigation is underway.