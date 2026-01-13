Choudwar: In another disturbing incident involving a minor in Odisha, a Class VIII girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted after being drugged in the Choudwar area.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Malaya Kumar Swain of Choudwar, allegedly lured the minor girl on multiple occasions. Police said he administered intoxicating substances to her and sexually assaulted her over a period of about two weeks.

The incident came to light when the girl reportedly fell unconscious at home. When questioned by her family members, she narrated her ordeal, following which a complaint was lodged with the Choudwar Police.

Based on the complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested Swain, who is a driver by profession. The victim was subjected to a medical examination as part of the investigation.

