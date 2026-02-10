Cuttack: On charges of looting unsuspecting people after honey-trapping them through social media platforms, the Commissionerate Police have arrested a couple from the Purighat area in Cuttack.

The accused have been identified as Mahesh Das and his wife, Itishree Sahu. Their arrest followed an investigation into a complaint filed in January. The incident reportedly took place at a hotel in the Haripur area of Cuttack.

According to police, Itishree Sahu would initially befriend victims on social media. As part of the plan, she allegedly persuaded them to meet her at a hotel, where she served soft drinks laced with sedatives.

Once the victim lost consciousness, she, along with Mahesh Das, who was already present at the hotel, allegedly looted cash and other valuables.

Police have seized ₹53,500 in cash and two two-wheelers from the couple.

In a related development, the Commissionerate Police also arrested another individual for purchasing the looted items. Gold jewellery weighing 151 grams was recovered from the third accused.