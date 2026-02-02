Keonjhar: Armed miscreants allegedly looted cash and gold ornaments worth nearly Rs 18 lakh during a late-night robbery at Bayapandadhar under Sadar police station limits in Odisha’s Keonjhar district.

According to reports, the incident took place late on Sunday night when eight masked robbers entered the house of Sangram Kesari Naik on the pretext of asking for drinking water. The miscreants staged a drama by supporting one of their associates and claiming that he had met with an accident and needed water.

As soon as the family opened the door to help, the armed robbers forced their way into the house. They pointed guns at the family members, snatched their mobile phones and locked everyone inside a room.

The robbers then ransacked the entire house. They broke open almirahs, bed storage boxes and bags, and looted cash amounting to Rs 6.80 lakh along with gold jewellery worth around Rs 11 lakh. After committing the crime, the gang fled from the spot.

Naik said that seven of the robbers were wearing masks, while one had his face uncovered. He added that all the miscreants were armed with guns.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. A search operation has been started to trace the accused.