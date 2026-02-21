Puri: In a shocking incident, a youth was allegedly kidnapped by his father-in-law near Kotakana Chhak under Kanas block in Puri district.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s wife at Gadishagoda police station, her father allegedly orchestrated the abduction.

The victim has been identified as Philimon Digal, a resident of Karukudupa village in Kandhamal district. He was living in a rented house near Kotakana Chhak with his wife, Jhansi Behera, who works at the Alibada Post Office in Kanas block.

As per the complaint, Jhansi and Philimon fell in love while working in Kandhamal and later got married. Following Jhansi’s transfer to Puri district, the couple moved to a rented accommodation near Kotakana Chhak.

Missing youth yet to be traced

Around 15 days ago, Jhansi’s father, Mohan Behera of Kalamuh village, visited the couple and asked Philimon to accompany him to the market on a two-wheeler. On the way, Mohan allegedly stopped at a secluded place, saying he needed to relieve himself, and walked away.

Shortly afterwards, four to five unidentified youth arrived at the spot and allegedly abducted Philimon. During the incident, Philimon managed to call his wife and cried for help, informing her that he was being kidnapped.

Jhansi immediately lodged a complaint at the Gadishagoda police station and urged authorities to rescue her husband. However, despite repeated appeals, Philimon remains untraced.

Meanwhile, Philimon’s family members from Kandhamal district also approached the police, requesting urgent action to locate and rescue him.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.