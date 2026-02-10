Bhubaneswar: A Class VIII student of a government school under Bharatpur police station limits, who was allegedly kidnapped on Monday afternoon, was traced and rescued at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar around 9.30 pm, nearly five hours after she went missing.

The minor girl was first admitted to the paediatrics department and later shifted to the obstetrics and gynaecology department for medical examination. Her treatment continued till late night, following which she was handed over to her family.

According to reports, the girl, a resident of the Airfield police station area, missed her school bus after classes ended in the afternoon. She informed her family about the delay. However, when her guardians reached the school, she was not found there. The family later lodged a missing complaint at Bharatpur police station.

Police then launched a search operation and announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone providing information about the girl’s whereabouts.

As per preliminary information, after missing the bus, the girl was standing in front of the school when two youths arrived on a motorcycle. They allegedly sprayed some substance on her face and kidnapped her. However, as police intensified the search, the accused reportedly abandoned their plan and brought the girl in a car to Capital Hospital around 9.30 pm.

A woman security guard noticed the girl sitting alone on the premises and questioned her about her condition. Moments later, she lost consciousness. The two youths who had accompanied her fled the spot.

The girl was reportedly in a state of shock and could not give detailed information initially. Police later informed her family, who reached the hospital and took her home.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said the girl was admitted for medical examination after being rescued and is now safe. Police have launched an investigation to identify and trace the accused.