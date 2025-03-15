Berhampur/Bhubaneswar/Sambalpur: Holi celebrations in Odisha took a tragic turn as five murders were reported across different districts of the state.

In Berhampur's Brahmana Sahi, a businessman named Rama Patra was stabbed to death during a feast following Holi festivities. An argument broke out between Patra and the accused, identified as Papun. The accused left the gathering, returned with a knife, and attacked Patra multiple times before fleeing the scene. Locals later apprehended Papun at his residence and handed him over to the police.

Two separate murders were reported in Bhubaneswar:

In the Chakeisiani area under Mancheswar police limits, a youth was hacked to death around 2 PM. Eyewitnesses stated that miscreants chased the victim and attacked him with a blade, inflicting severe injuries. The victim was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The motive behind the murder remains under investigation.

In the Shantipalli slum under Saheed Nagar police limits, a youth was stabbed to death by four assailants. Police suspect past enmity as the motive for the attack.

Meanwhile, in Sambalpur's Sahu Colony, another daylight murder was reported. Miscreants allegedly lured a youth from his house and hacked him to death.

In Nakaharsahi under Angul Town police limits, a youth was attacked by miscreants and suffered grievous injuries. He was admitted to the Angul District Headquarters Hospital, where he was declared dead. Initial investigations suggest past enmity as a possible motive.

Police have launched investigations in all five cases, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits involved in the Bhubaneswar, Angul, and Sambalpur incidents.