Barbil (Keonjhar): In a broad daylight robbery that has raised serious concerns over the law and order situation in Keonjhar district, miscreants allegedly looted gold worth around ₹5 crore and cash amounting to ₹8 lakh from the Bank of Maharashtra’s Barbil branch on Monday.

According to reports, six unidentified persons entered the bank in the guise of customers on Monday afternoon. Brandishing firearms, the miscreants threatened bank employees and customers, creating panic inside the premises.

The robbers then proceeded to the cash and gold storage section, from where they looted gold ornaments and cash before fleeing the spot.

Following the incident, Barbil police rushed to the bank and launched an investigation. CCTV footage is being examined, and statements of bank staff and customers are being recorded.

Police sources said multiple checkpoints have been set up at strategic locations across the district to nab the culprits.

Meanwhile, bank officials are yet to issue an official statement confirming the exact quantity of gold and cash looted.

A customer, who was present inside the bank during the incident, said the looters confined the staff and customers in a room before fleeing with the cash and gold. The miscreants were reportedly speaking in both Hindi and Odia.