Dhenkanal: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 6 to 7 lakhs from Maa Mangala Temple at Rekula under Kamakhyanagar NAC in Odisha's Dhenkanal district last night.

According to reports, two unidentified persons, with their faces covered, broke into the temple by cutting open the door. The miscreants decamped with gold and silver ornaments along with about Rs 20,000 kept in the donation box.

The theft came to light this morning after the temple priest arrived to perform daily rituals. He immediately informed the locals, who filed a written complaint at the Kamakhyanagar police station.

This is the third temple theft reported within a week in the Kamakhyanagar area. Earlier, similar incidents were reported at the Ram Temple in Malapura and the Radha Krishna Temple in Anantapur, with the same pattern of break-ins during late-night hours.

Repeated temple burglaries have triggered strong resentment among locals, who alleged lack of regular police patrolling in the area.

Police have started an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify those involved in the theft.