Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) today arrested an illegal gun dealer and detained his juvenile associate in Bhubaneswar. A cache of firearms and live ammunition was seized from their possession.

STF SP Rabinarayan Satpathy said based on a tip-off, a team raided Bailiyatra Padia in the Badagada area and apprehended gun dealer Pintu Kumar along with his associate Abinash Kumar, who is a minor. The duo was caught while waiting to deliver firearms and ammunition to a client. Both hail from Munger district in Bihar and had been under STF surveillance for several days.

Pintu is a wanted criminal in Munger, Satpathy added, stating he will be produced before a Bhubaneswar court later today.

During the operation, the STF seized five country-made guns, one .765 pistol, and seven rounds of live ammunition from the accused.

Notably, in late September, the Commissionerate Police had arrested another notorious gun trader in Bhubaneswar and seized 10 guns, live bullets, and a two-wheeler from his possession.