Jajpur: Police in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Thursday arrested a man from Keonjhar district for allegedly impersonating an intelligence officer of the Maharashtra government.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the manager of the IDBI Bank branch at Gopabandhu Chhak in Jajpur Road, the police arrested the accused, identified as Biswabandhu Ojha. A fake police uniform, an identity card and two mobile phones were seized from his possession.

According to police sources, Ojha, a resident of Tarimula village in Keonjhar district, had opened a bank account at the IDBI branch on December 9, 2025. During the account-opening process, he allegedly introduced himself to the bank manager as a Deputy Director in the Intelligence wing of the Maharashtra government.

He also reportedly told the bank authorities that a large sum of money would soon be credited to his account and asked there should be no restrictions on cash withdrawals. These statements raised suspicion, prompting the bank manager to alert the Jajpur Road police.

Based on the information, the police laid a trap and Ojha was asked to visit the bank. He was apprehended in the bank.

A case has been registered as Case No. 14/26 at the Jajpur Road Model Police Station, and further investigation is underway. The accused was later forwarded to court.