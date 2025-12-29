Dabugam: In a chilling case of filicide, a man from Chhattisgarh has been arrested for allegedly murdering his three-year-old son and dumping the body in a forest pond in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district near the interstate border.

Accused identified as Kondagaon resident

The accused has been identified as Rohit Sethia, a resident of Guhaborand village under Farasgaon police limits in Kondagaon district, Chhattisgarh. He was arrested by Farasgaon Police after confessing to the crime during interrogation.

Also Read: Odisha govt hikes monthly assistance for artistes

Child reported missing since November 22

According to police, a complaint was lodged at Farasgaon Police Station reporting the three-year-old boy missing since November 22. Following the complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was launched.

Father confesses to murder during interrogation

During the course of the probe, police grew suspicious of the child’s father and brought him in for questioning. Under sustained interrogation, Rohit Sethia allegedly confessed that he had killed his son with the help of two associates.

Body dumped in forest pond near Odisha–Chhattisgarh border

The accused reportedly told police that after killing the child, the body was dumped in a pond inside a forest at Olmaguda, under Singisari Out Post of Dabugam police limits in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district. The child’s legs were tied with a cloth, and a rock was tied to his body to prevent it from surfacing.

Joint operation leads to recovery of body

On Saturday, teams from Farasgaon Police (Chhattisgarh), Dabugam Police, Singisari forest officials, and Umerkote fire services personnel reached the spot and recovered the body from the pond. The body was found with the legs bound with cloth and a rock tied using cloth.

Case registered in Odisha, body handed over after post-mortem

A case has been registered at Dabugam Police Station in connection with the recovery. After post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the child’s family on Sunday.

Accused father in custody

Police confirmed that the accused father has been arrested, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the role of the two alleged associates and the exact motive behind the crime.