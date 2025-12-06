Pallahara (Angul): In a shocking case of domestic violence, a man allegedly killed his wife by beating and branding her with a burning wooden plank over suspicions of an illicit affair in Siarimalia village under Khamara police limits.

The incident took place on the night of November 30. The accused, identified as Sudarshan Hembram, fled the village following the crime and had been absconding since.

A special police team tracked him down and arrested him from the Talcher area during a raid today. He has been forwarded to court, senior police officials confirmed.

According to the police, Sudarshan was frequently quarrelling with his wife, Manju Hembram, accusing her of being involved in an extra-marital relationship. On the night of the incident, a heated argument broke out between the couple. In a fit of rage, Sudarshan allegedly picked up a wooden plank burning in an earthen stove, assaulted Manju, and branded her with it, leading to her death.

After committing the crime, Sudarshan reportedly called Manju’s brother to inform him about the incident before fleeing.

On the morning of December 1, Manju’s brother reached their home and found her lying dead, with her two minor children beside her.

Following his complaint, the Khamara Police, along with a forensic team, reached the spot and launched an investigation. A special team was formed to apprehend the accused, eventually leading to his arrest.