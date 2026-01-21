Angul: Convicting a man of sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2023, a court in Odisha today sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The Angul POCSO Court convicted Biswas Naik of Tolak Beda village and pronounced the quantum of punishment. In addition to the jail term, the court imposed a fine of ₹10,000.

According to reports, Naik kidnapped the minor girl in 2023 and took her to Andhra Pradesh, where he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Following a complaint filed by the victim’s father, the Angul police registered a case and launched an investigation. The girl was later rescued from Guntur, and Naik was arrested.

The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to provide compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victim.