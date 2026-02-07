Pipili: Convicting a man of sexually assaulting a minor girl, a special POCSO court in Odisha has sentenced him to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment.

The Special POCSO Court convicted Ananta Behera of Uttarabada village in the case today and imposed a fine of ₹8,900. In default of payment, the convict will have to undergo an additional six months’ imprisonment.

The court also recommended the District Legal Services Authority to provide ₹7 lakh as compensation to the victim under the Odisha Victim Compensation Scheme.

According to the prosecution, on May 7, 2023, Behera abducted the minor girl on the pretext of marrying her and repeatedly sexually assaulted her. When the victim later demanded that he marry her, the accused allegedly sought ₹1 lakh, following which the girl returned to her home on November 16.

Subsequently, the victim’s family lodged a complaint at the Pipili police station. Based on the complaint, police arrested the accused and initiated legal proceedings.