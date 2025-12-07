Cuttack: In a major breakthrough in the 2023 JEE question paper leak case, the Odisha Crime Branch has arrested a key accused from Bihar.

The accused, Raj Mohan Prasad, a resident of Samastipur district, was reportedly holding a meeting with his associates, including Vishal Kumar and Vijendra Gupta, at a location in Digha, West Bengal, when the Balasore Police conducted a raid. While some of the accused were apprehended during the operation, Prasad managed to escape at that time.

Investigators found 87 candidates had travelled to Digha to obtain leaked question papers from the accused group. Prasad had allegedly promised them access to the JEE examination papers and had been frequently changing his location to evade arrest.

According to Crime Branch sources, Prasad will be produced before a local court and taken on a three-day transit remand for further interrogation.

With Prasad’s arrest, the total number of individuals arrested in the case has risen to 27. The investigation is ongoing.